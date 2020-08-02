My Hero Academia: a fan personalizes a pair of sneakers with the face of Dabi

Share it:

According to various rumors, the presentation of My Hero Academia 5, the new season of the anime by Studio Bones starring the young Izuku Midoriya, is just a few months away. Awaiting the event, many fans are continuing to publish several giveaways on social media, ed one in particular has recently depopulated on Reddit.

As you can see below, the user yyuxin showed fans of the subreddit r / BokuNoHeroAcademia his personalized sneakers, with a close-up of one of the most pragmatic characters of the entire work of Horikoshi: Dabi. The design on his Air Force 1 depicts him using his Quirk, and has been awarded more than 5000 upvotes.

Dabi was undoubtedly one of the most profound antagonists in the last narrative arc of the manga, and recently many fans seem to have discovered the secret behind his identity. His extraordinary power and his ruthless disposition have contributed to making him one of the opera's most dangerous villains, as well as one of the most appreciated by fans.

And what do you think of it? Would you wear a pair of similar sneakers? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were curious to know more about the anime instead, we recommend you take a look at our in-depth analysis on the narrative arcs of My Hero Academia 5.