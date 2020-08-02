Entertainment

My Hero Academia: a fan personalizes a pair of sneakers with the face of Dabi

August 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

According to various rumors, the presentation of My Hero Academia 5, the new season of the anime by Studio Bones starring the young Izuku Midoriya, is just a few months away. Awaiting the event, many fans are continuing to publish several giveaways on social media, ed one in particular has recently depopulated on Reddit.

As you can see below, the user yyuxin showed fans of the subreddit r / BokuNoHeroAcademia his personalized sneakers, with a close-up of one of the most pragmatic characters of the entire work of Horikoshi: Dabi. The design on his Air Force 1 depicts him using his Quirk, and has been awarded more than 5000 upvotes.

Dabi was undoubtedly one of the most profound antagonists in the last narrative arc of the manga, and recently many fans seem to have discovered the secret behind his identity. His extraordinary power and his ruthless disposition have contributed to making him one of the opera's most dangerous villains, as well as one of the most appreciated by fans.

READ:  Marvel Comics announces unpublished stories of the X-Men and Spider-Man / Venom

And what do you think of it? Would you wear a pair of similar sneakers? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were curious to know more about the anime instead, we recommend you take a look at our in-depth analysis on the narrative arcs of My Hero Academia 5.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.