My Hero Academia: a fan has discovered an incredible detail on the One For All

The One For All and its legacy are the central hub of My Hero Academia. But we still know very little about this powerful Quirk. However, an incredible new detail, missed by most, has been revealed by a very attentive fan.

During Kohei Horikoshi’s work, All Might has repeatedly kept his Quirk confidential and only after lengthy investigations carried out by Midoriya did the public discover more details on this power. From One For All we know that it is a Quirk that can be given away voluntarily and that each heir gets the knowledge of the previous owners. But a detail that had escaped readers was unearthed by an attentive fan.

On his profile, Twitter user @sandypsy, who noticed an interesting detail about One For All that had been passed on the sly. Using Ragdoll’s Quirk to locate his opponents, Tomura Shigaraki pinpoints Midoriya and her companions through her target. However, while Bakugo and the others were represented by a simple four-pointed star, Deku had appeared as a multi-pointed star. Initially, it was believed that this was due to the fact that Izuku was the main target of the villain, but this difference was observed from a new point of view.

“The extra points on the star that Shigaraki has seen are just the normal four-pointed stars of many overlapping individuals“, the user wrote commenting on the table. This theory seems to be entirely plausible, as in the last chapters of My Hero Academia it is revealed that the previous owners of One For All” live “in Deku. This incredible detail denotes as Kohei Horikoshi hide vital information in very small nuances. Another My Hero Academia fan almost discovered the identity of one of Midoriya’s predecessors. In chapter 288 of My Hero Academia a mysterious figure appears; who is it?