My Hero Academia: a fan engages in a disturbing Nomu cosplay

The main criminal organization of My Hero Academia, the League of Villain, from the beginning of the series has been able to move against the heroes of particular pawns, the Nomu, of artificial beings endowed with extraordinary physical strength.

A fan of Horikoshi's work ventured into cosplaying these disturbing genetic experiments, and the result is very disturbing, as you can easily imagine. Instagram user, HeesoBreezey, shared his personal interpretation of the first Nomu introduced in the work, on the occasion of the memorable clash with All Might – who had shrunk to death to defeat him.

Without going into the spoiler field, the Nomu represented an essential resource for the Shigaraki army, and in the current narrative arc of the manga fundamental details about their origin have been revealed. Behind their creation hides a figure who has so far not stolen the scene much, has moved from behind the scenes indulging himself with his terrible inventions,

In the animated series, however, they were temporarily put aside to leave space to the ruthlessness of Overhaul, an antagonist with a deadly Quirk and a wit that would put all the heroes who have tried to scratch him so far. Now it's the turn of Deku, who after a brief exchange of blows with the villain will have to give 100 percent to ensure victory. In this regard, the preview of the next episode of My Hero Academia heralds a new power for the All Might protégé.

In the last episode of My Hero Academia, the reason why Nighteye feared the use of his Quirk was revealed.