My Hero Academia: a fan celebrates Lemillion's heroism with a splendid tattoo

January 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
The characters created by Kohei Horikoshi immediately entered the hearts of their fans: among cosplay, fan art and much more, in fact, it is not uncommon to come across curious tributes dedicated to the heroes of My Hero Academia. What we have decided to show you today, however, is very particular, given that will remain forever with its creator.

As you can see at the bottom in fact, the user Reddit Scipion has decided to share his personal tribute to Lemillion, number one of the Big Three and promising hero of Boku no Hero. The black and white tattoo shows Mirio Togata in one of his classic poses, wearing his hero suit. The post currently counts the beauty of 10,000 upvotes.

Lemillion's costume greatly reflects his personality. In fact, during the episode 4 of My Hero Academia, the boy revealed to Deku that the origins of his name and costume derive from the will of save at least one million people. His courage and optimism led initially Sir Nighteye to believe that the boy could succeed All Might, a role that was unexpectedly entrusted to Izuku Midoriya.

And what do you think of it? Do you like tattoo? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we suggest you take a look at the preview of episode 14 of My Hero Academia, scheduled on VVVVID next January 18th.

