My Hero Academia: A fabulous Mirko cosplay made by Strawhatlexi

It’s no secret that there is a heroine that Kohei Horikoshi particularly loves. The mangaka of My Hero Academia he has in fact confirmed several times that he is fond of Mirko, drawing her as much as possible even in the extras of the various tankobons. Among other things, she was at the center of various events in the latest exciting saga.

And it is thanks to this last saga that is still holding the bench among the pages of the manga that Mirko has become extremely popular even in fandom. Indeed the rabbit heroine has highlighted all the features that make it one of the strongest in Japan. Obviously, some sensual touches are not missing, as expressed by Mirko’s cosplay as that of Hana Bunny.

Speaking of cosplay, there was another girl who in the last few days decided to pay homage to the character of My Hero Academia. Below we can see Strawhat Lexi’s Instagram post where they’ve been shared photos of her Mirko cosplay. Obviously, the woman is taken up with the classic hero costume, that is the white one with some purple parts and the yellow crescent moon that shines on the chest.

By filming Mirko’s various combat poses, Strawhat Lexi manages to give us a cosplay really not bad. What do you think?