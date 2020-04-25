My Hero Academia: a curious Easter egg revealed in chapter 260

Share it:

The manga of My Hero Academia has now reached 26 volumes, yet there are many readers who remember in detail all that Kōhei Horikoshi has told and designed so far. This is the case of a Reddit user who discovered an interesting one easter egg present in one of the last chapters released.

The chapter in question is the 260 and to reveal what was hidden from the author Axel9493, who shared his discovery with the Reddit community.

While reading My Hero Academia, the user noticed a character who seemed familiar to him and remembered having already seen him in the past. The hero in question is Takeshita, which appears in a flashback about 100 chapters before, precisely in the 179.

The Reddit user also claims to appreciate Horikoshi because he never forgets his characters, however marginal they may be. The post ends with an invitation to all fans to pay close attention to details when reading, because they deserve to be noticed.

The animated adaptation of the opera currently has 88 episodes but a trailer for the fifth season of My Hero Academia has already been released.

Did you already find this easter egg? And on the subject of curiosity, did you know why Aoyama of My Hero Academia often looks in the room?