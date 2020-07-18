Entertainment

My Hero Academia: a charming Himiko Toga is the protagonist of a perfect cosplay

July 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The daddy of My Hero AcademiaKohei Horikoshi has proven himself to be a skilled draftsman, brave enough to go against fan-service on certain occasions. Inevitably, this choice triggered some controversy for the animated adaptation, mainly because of some found made by Studio Bones.

Anyway, the female characters of the story are well characterized and varied, just think of the obsession Horikoshi feels for Mirko, the rabbit heroine. But it is also from the opposite side to that of the Heroes that there is a character highly appreciated by the community, that is Himiko Toga. Indeed, the villain is one of the darlings of My Hero Academia, as evidenced by the numerous reinterpretations curated by fans or the hundreds of illustrations dedicated to her.

One of the last viral cosplay dedicated to Toga, therefore, is signed Anongnoon, an artist who boasts over 42 thousand followers on Instagram. His splendid personal interpretation, which among other things you can admire at the bottom of the news, has received particular clamor in the dedicated community, reflecting the thousands of appreciation manifestations attached to the original photo.

And you, instead, what do you think of this original cosplay, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. But speaking of the series, did you know that Weekly Shonen Jump is preparing some news for the anniversary of My Hero Academia?

