My Hero Academia: a beautiful Mina Ashido comes to life with the Mangoecos cosplay

With the phenomenon of cosplay growing more and more, many characters are now continuously at the center of attention. Those who want to win as many fans as possible are oriented towards the great classics, for example Bulma from Dragon Ball, but there are also those who focus on minor characters such as Mina Ashido of My Hero Academia.

The most accomplished Yuei girls in the world of cosplay are Ochako Uraraka and Momo Yaoyorozu, but it should not be forgotten that there are other girls, including the aspiring heroine Pinky. Mina Ashido shows a purple and pink skin, color similar to that of the hair, plus two horns sticking out from the sides of the head and yellow eyes with black sclera. When she is in a hero's guise, she has very long tights with a blue background, interspersed with purple designs, while there are large portions of leather that allow her to make the best use of her acid quirk.

The girl of My Hero Academia has now come to life thanks to the efforts of Mangoecos. To celebrate Mina Ashido's birthday which fell on July 30, the girl who is a big fan of My Hero Academia decided to make this Mina Ashido cosplay. Below you can see the photo where, with the sun behind her, Mina is in a hero's costume. Do you like this disguise?