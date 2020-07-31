Entertainment

My Hero Academia: a beautiful Mina Ashido comes to life with the Mangoecos cosplay

July 31, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

With the phenomenon of cosplay growing more and more, many characters are now continuously at the center of attention. Those who want to win as many fans as possible are oriented towards the great classics, for example Bulma from Dragon Ball, but there are also those who focus on minor characters such as Mina Ashido of My Hero Academia.

The most accomplished Yuei girls in the world of cosplay are Ochako Uraraka and Momo Yaoyorozu, but it should not be forgotten that there are other girls, including the aspiring heroine Pinky. Mina Ashido shows a purple and pink skin, color similar to that of the hair, plus two horns sticking out from the sides of the head and yellow eyes with black sclera. When she is in a hero's guise, she has very long tights with a blue background, interspersed with purple designs, while there are large portions of leather that allow her to make the best use of her acid quirk.

READ:  Pregnant Lea Michele Shows Baby Bump In A Bikini!!

The girl of My Hero Academia has now come to life thanks to the efforts of Mangoecos. To celebrate Mina Ashido's birthday which fell on July 30, the girl who is a big fan of My Hero Academia decided to make this Mina Ashido cosplay. Below you can see the photo where, with the sun behind her, Mina is in a hero's costume. Do you like this disguise?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.