My Hero Academia: a beautiful Jiro Kyoka comes to life with Hendoart cosplay

August 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
Kohei Horikoshi entered My Hero Academia a good number of female characters and in the class of the protagonist Midoriya alla Yuei there are six of them. Many of the spotlights are always focused on Momo Yaoyorozu and Ochako Uraraka, but often the others also receive a good deal of attention.

Among the six girls of 1-A there is Kyoka Jiro, daughter of musicians and who would like to become a hero by the name Earphone Jack. The quirk of the young girl of My Hero Academia is based on the noise and its propagation and is expressed through two audio cables that extend from the ears that allow the girl to vibrate an object to the rhythm of her heartbeat.

Kyoka Jiro has been approached several times to Kaminari, who will surely be struck after the cosplay that was made by the beautiful HendoArt. The girl focused on this character and presented several photos on her Instagram account. As you can see below, it really looks like that with this cosplay Kyoka Jiro came to life. In addition to the slightly more mature appearance, the details of the poses and clothes are really spot on.

In My Hero Academia 4, Jiro showed off with her bass which also became a merchandising of the anime.

