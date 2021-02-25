My Hero Academia: a 10 and praise Mirko in the latest sketches of Horikoshi’s assistant

Shоuta Noguchi, the right hand of the author of My Hero Academia, has recently become popular on the web after sharing some breathtaking artwork of the heroine Mirko, portrayed wearing model clothes. At the request of fans, the artist has recently made another series of wonderful sketches, even more impressive than the former.

If the first sketches were inspired by some shots of rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the latter seem to pay homage first of all to the young American singer Normani, former member of the Fifth Harmony and now solo with tens of millions of followers. Many of you may know her from the hit “Dancing with Stranger” with Sam Smith.

However, Noguchi did not stop there, since in the days following the publication of this first artwork he made other illustrations of the heroine, both alone and in the company of the boys of 1-A. Below you can take a look at some of the most popular sketches, but in the author profile you can find dozens of them.

My Hero Academia will return soon with Season 5, and as the episodes go by, fans will get to know more about the heroine number five in the Japanese ranking. To see the character at his full potential, however, we will have to wait for the hypothetical season 6.

