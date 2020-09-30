My Hero Academia 5 will arrive in 2021: confirmed the month of release

After the conclusion of My Hero Academia 4 at the beginning of the year, fans were already looking forward to watching Deku and his companions grapple with new adventures and lessons. After all, Kohei Horikoshi’s comic has become hugely popular, becoming the mainstay of today’s generation of anime and manga.

So far very little was known about the season 5 of My Hero Academia, certainly scheduled for 2021 but which, due to the Coronavirus, was in danger of slipping indefinitely. It did not happen, however, as not only was it confirmed the arrival in 2021 of My Hero Academia 5, but the first leaks of Weekly Shonen Jump also revealed the month of release.

My Hero Academia 5 will arrive in the spring season of 2021, which always starts in April. There are therefore only a few months left for Deku and his companions to return to the small screen. The season will continue the narrative of the manga, picking up from the end of the Endeavor saga. How many episodes and which arcs will be adapted in My Hero Academia 5 still remain a mystery, but surely in the coming months the first trailers and new information will be revealed with lots of unreleased characters.

Are you ready to dive back into Yuei High and witness the new challenges between the world of heroes and that of criminals?