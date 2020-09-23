My Hero Academia 5: when will the new season be released?

My Hero Academia is now one of the hot projects of the current shonen landscape. Kohei Horikoshi and Studio Bones, in fact, have managed to bring into vogue a franchise that has managed to meet the needs and expectations of an increasingly large audience. To date, in fact, the series has 4 seasons, one of which is in the pipeline.

But at what point is the production of My Hero Academia 5? A first clue about it was leaked last July when the composer of the anime, Yuki Hayashi, confirmed through his social channels that he had completed the recordings for the soundtrack. Adding meat to the fire was a recent comment from Liborek3, one of the biggest insiders related to Studio Bones.

Liborek, commenting on a user’s response, added that the production of My Hero Academia 5 is now at an advanced stage and it is more than legitimate to expect an airing for next spring. So we just have to wait a couple of months before we can admire the adventures of Deku and the A-Class again after the turbulent events of last season.

And you, instead, what do you expect from the new series? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the space reserved below. To pass the wait, we suggest you take a look at our in-depth special with the sagas that will presumably be adapted in My Hero Academia 5.