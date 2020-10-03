My Hero Academia 5: the winter season arrives, the new saga in a first trailer

Here we are, after several months of silence since the end of the fourth season My Hero Academia 5 finally comes back to talk about himself and does it in the way that everyone has been waiting for. At the end of a dedicated event, the staff took the opportunity to release a new trailer and the new promotional poster of the anime.

After the first advances leaked from the leaks, Studio BONES finally confirmed the debut of My Hero Academia 5 in the spring of 2021. We are still several months away from the debut of the anime, but the insider liborek3 has already confirmed that the production of season 5 is at an excellent point of the works and, therefore, it is reasonable to expect the usual technical sector to which BONES has accustomed us since from the first series.

In any case, at the end of an event dedicated to the franchise, the new trailer and the new promotional poster were shown, the latter already anticipated by the leak in Weekly Shonen Jump. The new clip projects the protagonists into the winter season with the saga dedicated to joint training between Class 1-A and 1-B. You can check out the teaser trailer yourself in the attachments section at the bottom of the news.

And you, however, what are your expectations for this new season of My Hero Academia, can't you wait?