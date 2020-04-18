My Hero Academia 5: The Dabi cosplay bunny version conquers all fans

Share it:

While we wait for news on the awaited fifth season of My Hero Academia, we point out some fan art and other works by fans of the manga created by Kohei Horikoshi. This time it's up to a particular and original Dabi cosplay.

The disturbing member of theUnion of Villains made his first appearance in episode 31 of the show, immediately hitting viewers thanks to his inspired and mysterious design, in addition to his Quirk, which allows him to release blue flames from the body. In the course of the subsequent episodes we discovered very little about his past and his character, but this has not greatly diminished his popularity, even the cosplayer Peachy Sweet has decided to be inspired by the character, as you can see in the photo at the bottom of the news.

This "bunny" version of Dabi had some success among fans of the show, surprised by the changes made to the character. We are sure that in the future we will know something more about the past of Dabi, instead if you are looking for other rumors about the fifth season of the anime, we report this news about a leak of My Hero Academia 5, which reveals the probable release date of the unpublished episodes. focused on Deku and the other Heroes protagonists of the anime produced by Studio Bones.