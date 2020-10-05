My Hero Academia 5: Shinso returns in the trailer, what role will it have in the next season?

With the official announcement of the fifth season of My Hero Academia brought new discussions regarding Kohei Horikoshi’s work, especially after the images shown in the trailer. At the center of the first part of the season will be the saga of joint training between Class 1-A and Class 1-B, with the return of faces already known to fans.

As many of you will remember during the second season of the anime, more specifically during thenarrative arc of the Festival dello Sport from Yuei High School, Hitoshi Shinso, a Class 1-C student of the institute’s General Department, was introduced. Immediately proving to be a skilled calculator, thanks to his strategy he almost managed to defeat Izuku Midoriya, who however responded to the opponent’s Quirk control by injuring two fingers, and then hurled Shinso directly out of the arena and won the match.

On that occasion we saw how much Shinso really wants to become a true Hero, and how much his Quirk, Brainwashing, has negatively affected his career, at least until then. From the sequences of the trailer of the fifth season in fact, it seems that we will soon see the return of Shinso, shown with a new device around the neck.

The skill displayed by Shinso has affected several characters, including Aizawa, who manages to perfectly understand what it means to possess harmless power when surrounded by colleagues who mainly use their physical strength. Having Aizawa on his side, it seems that Shinso will have the opportunity to emerge during joint training, and if he succeeds in his intent, perhaps he could join one of the two classes involved.

Recall that the fifth season of My Hero Academia was also shown in a poster, and we leave you to a magnificent 1: 1 scale bust of Deku.