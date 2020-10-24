My Hero Academia: 5 secrets about Bakugo’s Quirk that you may not know

Katsuki Bakugo’s Explosion Quirk is one of the most appreciated by fans of My Hero Academia and perfectly reflects the aggressive and irascible nature of the boy. However, his skill goes far beyond mere explosions; we discover the secrets of the young student from Yuei High School.

To become pro heroes, UA High School’s Class 1-A kids had to push their limits, even fighting their own Quirks. Bakugo, in particular, has shown great progress, but since his entry into the academy the boy has shown a great deal of control over one’s skill. Precisely for this reason, fans tend to forget how dangerous his Explosion Quirk is.

First, the explosions generated by his Quirk are more dangerous than they seem. During the examination against All Might, Bakugo lends his grenadier bracelet to Midoriya, who, for the backlash, he sprains his arm. Taking a direct hit from Bakugo can be downright painful, but apparently the boy himself also suffers repercussions.

Unlike Deku who is seriously injured using the One For All, the Explosion Quirk seems to have no effect on Bakugo. The devastating noise of the explosions should at least annoy the young hero, who, however, does not seem to suffer any backlash. Additionally, the explosions are generated by the sweat of his palms, but his hands appear to be devoid of any scar or wound.

Bakugo’s Quirk comes from the nitroglycerin present in sweat, so the more the boy sweats, the greater his power should be. In cold climates, therefore, the boy he shouldn’t be able to activate his ability. This was debunked during the sports festival, when Bakugo had to face Shoto Todoroki, who mostly used ice quirk at the time.

Bakugo’s sweat is his fuel, but during the course of Kohei Horikoshi’s work we never saw the young boy exhaust its resources. Katsuki has trained hard to improve his Quirk, but he must definitely be a hot type to sweat continuously.

The chemical present in Bakugo’s sweat in reality it would explode at even the slightest impact. In theory, this Quirk should be highly unstable and should cause accidental explosions. Bakugo, however, has shown great control of his potential, always using it with particular caution. Toga’s bloodlust has resurfaced in My Hero Academia. But a warning from Spinner in My Hero Academia chapter 288 may have anticipated his fate.