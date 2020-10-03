My Hero Academia 5: here are the explosive reactions of fans to the trailer for the new season

After a few months without any news regarding the return of the adventures of Midoriya and companions, today Studio BONES has finally published a fantastic trailer for the fifth season of My Hero Academia , and despite being a rather short video, fans have inflamed social media with their reactions.

As anticipated by the sequences shown, characterized by an impressive quality, to which the production studio has now accustomed us, in the initial part of the season we will see a succession of clashes and battles between students of Class 1-A and those of Class 1-B. However, we know that other elements will be introduced regarding both the Yuei High School itself, and new Villain belonging to the universe created by Kohei Horikoshi.

Given the enormous success of the previous seasons, and also from the paper counterpart that is currently in chapter 285, My Hero Academia continues to establish itself as one of the most followed series in anime and manga, and millions of fans immediately shared their enthusiasm for the short presentation on social media.

As you can see from the numerous posts listed below, most of the fans were positively surprised by the images, some even immortalized frames of All Might, while others were disappointed by theabsence of Hawks and the mysterious Dabi. And how did you react to the trailer? Let us know with a comment below.

Recall that Deku and his companions have become pirates in a crossover with ONE PIECE, and we leave you to the poster of the new season of My Hero Academia.