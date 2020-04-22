My Hero Academia 5: does an animation anticipate the next battle of Ochaco?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The fourth season of the animated season has just ended My Hero Academia and already fans are clamoring for a date for the arrival of My Hero Academia 5 announced with a teaser trailer at the end of the last episode aired.

Season 5 will take us back to where he left us with Ikuzu Midoriya in art Deku that will try to find out what lies behind the true power of One for All. The sagas that we will see adapted in My Hero Academia 5 will surely be that ofjoint training between 1-A and 1-B and the long-awaited My Villain Academia.

In the first episodes of the next season we will see how the two rival classes have grown over the course of these months and we will find many interesting clashes, discovering new final moves of characters so far left in the background. One of the groups that will have to test themselves will be to Ochaco Uraraka and Deku, who will face old acquaintances.

The user @sparkleredpanda on twitter try to imagine the excited phases of the clash putting in the foreground the heroine of antigravity and her progress in the melee. In the short movie we can see one Uravity very mature, tempered by the many battles fought so far and capable of supporting his friends when needed.

And how would you like to see Uraraka in the next arch that awaits us?