My Hero Academia 4×25 sees the birth of the new Peace Symbol

Episode 25 of My Hero Academia 4, the last of this fourth season, has arrived on VVVVID. There battle involving Endeavor and Hawks against the mysterious nomu that attacked the city it was exhausting and the outcome was uncertain to the last.

There surprise fight game in My Hero Academia 4×24 however it ended. Endeavor used all the strength it had available and, relying also on Hawks' help, threw a Prominence Burn capable of incinerating the nomu. After falling from an extraordinary height, despite the injuries sustained, he manages to stand up and the raised right arm emerges from the flames, a symbol of victory.

The absence of All Might and the old Peace Symbol of Japan seems to have temporarily resolved the doubts that the population had until a few minutes before. The rampant panic turned into a roar of joy when Endeavor proved that he had won. And now that All Might is gone it is needed a new symbol that could be Endeavor.

In order to observe the fruits of this victory we will have to wait for the season 5 of My Hero Academia, and there Deku will also have to deal with an extraordinary event of the One for All.