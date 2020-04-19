Entertainment

My Hero Academia 4×25: panic spreads with the absence of the Peace Symbol

April 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
The whole world of My Hero Academia remember when, midway through season 3 of the anime, All Might and All for One faced off. The battle resulted in the exhaustion of the One for All and the consequent end of the Peace Symbol. This led company leaders to try a new approach as Endeavor came in first place among the heroes.

The arrival of the Nomu High End in the final stages of My Hero Academia season 4 has again put society in crisis like never before. The Endeavor alone, accompanied by Hawks, at first seemed unable to repel the monster and this plunged the crowd into chaos. Japan was suffering from the absence of its Peace Symbol, of that All Might that made them feel safe for years. When everything seemed on the verge of catastrophe, an Endeavor fan intervened making everyone observe the situation well.

The clash of My Hero Academia 4×25 it ended with the rise of Endeavor as the new hero number 1 and capable of carrying the weight of the Symbol of Peace on his shoulders. It will still take some time for him to gain the same confidence that All Might had, but this is it it was only the beginning for him in My Hero Academia.

