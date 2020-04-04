Entertainment

My Hero Academia 4×25: Endeaver climbs another ranking, is also the No. 1 of Twitter

April 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

As Studio Bones promised last week, the latest episode of My Hero Academia had spectacular animations. Fire and flames, in fact, characterize a sensational and fascinating season finale, to the point of allowing Endeavor to climb another ranking, that of world trends.

On Twitter we talk about nothing but thelast episode of My Hero Academia 4, landed at home this morning. As usual, Bones it accompanied the end of the broadcast with the debut of the first trailer of the fifth season which also shows the first promotional poster. In Italy, however, the appointment for the last episode of the anime is expected for tonight on VVVVID.

As you well remember, the 25th episode centers on a story between the current 2 strongest Heroes in circulation, Endeavor and Hawksstruggling against a very powerful Nomu. The discount in question was so satisfying that Todoroki's father conquered the heights of the aforementioned social network, reaching the top position of world trends. Put simply, all over the world all we are talking about is the Endeavor enterprise.

READ:  Revelations and pride in the last exciting chapter of ONE PIECE

We just have to postpone you to the last episode tonight, waiting to draw conclusions with our review of My Hero Academia 4. And you, however, were expecting such a milestone for the current stronger Pro Hero of the franchise? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.