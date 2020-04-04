My Hero Academia 4×25: Endeaver climbs another ranking, is also the No. 1 of Twitter

Share it:

As Studio Bones promised last week, the latest episode of My Hero Academia had spectacular animations. Fire and flames, in fact, characterize a sensational and fascinating season finale, to the point of allowing Endeavor to climb another ranking, that of world trends.

On Twitter we talk about nothing but thelast episode of My Hero Academia 4, landed at home this morning. As usual, Bones it accompanied the end of the broadcast with the debut of the first trailer of the fifth season which also shows the first promotional poster. In Italy, however, the appointment for the last episode of the anime is expected for tonight on VVVVID.

As you well remember, the 25th episode centers on a story between the current 2 strongest Heroes in circulation, Endeavor and Hawksstruggling against a very powerful Nomu. The discount in question was so satisfying that Todoroki's father conquered the heights of the aforementioned social network, reaching the top position of world trends. Put simply, all over the world all we are talking about is the Endeavor enterprise.

We just have to postpone you to the last episode tonight, waiting to draw conclusions with our review of My Hero Academia 4. And you, however, were expecting such a milestone for the current stronger Pro Hero of the franchise? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.