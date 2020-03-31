My Hero Academia 4×24 updates on the status of All for One

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Filed the Cultural Festival, there is a new arch waiting for the spectators of My Hero Academia 4. The season that is approaching the end has in fact still something to say even if no longer focusing on the young students of the Yuei high school, but on the professional heroes.

In the 4×24 episode of My Hero Academia the full Wild Pussycats are back, Ragdoll included which finally recovered after the events in season 3 when she was kidnapped by All for One and deprived of her quirk. The team of heroes has resumed working on the field with Ragdoll who is now working in the office as a support.

While the girls talk to Midoriya about the current situation, the super bad All for One. Unfortunately there seems to be no remedy for the theft of the quirk unless you use All for One which is located in Tartarus. Prison is going down heavy with the enemy, knowing full well what the dangers it could be. In fact, in one of the very few scenes dedicated to the villain, he is in the exact same position seen when he was taken to the penitentiary building.

Obviously All for One does not fail to tease the heroes, revealing of to be able to restore Ragdoll's quirk, just a pity he is tied. Although the boss is no longer there, the League of Villain remains a threat to the heroes of My Hero Academia and the new hero number 1 Endeavor will have to fight to maintain the status quo in society.