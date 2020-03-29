Entertainment

My Hero Academia 4×24: the debut of an awaited hero arrives

March 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Last episode of My Hero Academia saw many new faces debut following the new Heores ranking of Japan. Among these, one of the most loved by fans is the young Mirko, who finally appears also in the anime.

The narrative arc of the Cultural Festival, It is time for professional heroes to pull ranks and close ranks. A sort of show / presentation of the new Top Ten of the best Japanese heroes is therefore organized. Among these, the winged hero Hawks stands out Mirko (real name: Rumi Usagiyama). The girl appears very determined and self-confident, in fact thanks to her ability and her successes she has become briefly very popular among the inhabitants of the world of My Hero Academia, so much so as to earn the n5 position in the ranking. This resolve, combined with the look and also the attractiveness of the character, has made a break in the hearts of fans, so as to arouse enthusiastic reactions on the various social networks, especially on Twitter as you can see at the bottom of the news.

READ:  SEGA reviews its history on a new website celebrating its 60th anniversary

In addition to these debuts, the episode also answered a question, namely the fate of the little Eri who comes "adopted" by the Yuei. We also remind you that the next one will be the last episode of the season and that it will have spectacular animations for the fight between Endeavor and the new Nomu.

