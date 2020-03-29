My Hero Academia 4×24: Review: the new heroes of Japan

Share it:

A new era begins for the heroes of Japan. Episode 24 of My Hero Academia 4, available in sumulcast on VVVVID from the evening of March 28, 2020, takes us by hand in the new status quo of the work taken from the manga of Kohei Horikoshi. Small but substantial news for the Heroes' society, which for the first time in a few months finds itself officially facing the absence of Allmight. After the withdrawal of the Peace Symbol, who is the new number one? And how has the Billboard of heroes changed? The 4×24 answers these questions and also does something more, projecting us towards a truly season finale … flaming.

The serenity of Eri



Before introducing us to the awaited new Japanese Hero rankings, the twenty-fourth episode of My Hero Academia Season 4 definitively brings to an end (at least for now) the narrative arc of Eri. It seems that the uniqueness of the child is slowly returning to that of the past, but slowly, as evidenced by the horn on her forehead which grows at very low speed.

The authorities then agreed to the Yuei high school to take care of the little girl rather than entrust her to an orphanage: in this way, looked after by Mirio Togata and the affection of all the members of the institute, the school will be able to carry out research to better understand the functioning of Eri's Quirk and try, maybe in the future, to teach her how to control it.

All is well that ends well, in short: with this happy ending, even if the battle against Overhaul has ended in the first part of the season, the story related to Eri officially ends, which from here on will be able to grow far from the atrocities to which it has forced the yakuza.

The new Billboard



The big day comes: the Japanese government is ready to present to the nation the new hero rankings of the rising sun. It's time to discover the post-Allmight in modnovision and to reveal to the world the updated Billboard of the Japanese paladins. It starts from the tenth place where it appears Ryukyu, the heroine who dealt with the training of Ochaco and Tsuyu during the war with the Eight Precepts of Death; in ninth position is the armored hero Yoroi Musha, followed in eighth place by the sympathetic Wash. They follow Kamui, Crust is Mirko, the rabbit heroine, while the fourth position is occupied by the ninja hero Edgeshot. The third place is occupied by Beast Jeanist, currently in the recovery phase after the events of Kamino, while the second step of the podium is now occupied by the mysterious Hawks. The young winged hero slowly climbed Japan's popularity indexes and becomes the protagonist of an interesting and irreverent monologue on the value of fame in the eyes of the public.

Hawks is a character who, with the passing of the episodes, will become gradually more complex, and already on this occasion he has shown that he is destined to be much more than a supporting role. Finally we come to the new "number one": just him, Endeavor.

Shoto's father is determined to prove his worth to a people that misses Allmight more than ever, but right away he proves a hero quite different from the smiling and sunny Symbol of Peace. His brief speech leaves the audience rather cold, but Endeavor tries at all costs to earn respect for his fandom.

The redemption of Endeavor

The episode ends with an event that drags us forcefully towards the season finale of My Hero Academia 4: Hawks drags Todoroki senior in the Kyushu district, where it seems there are some Nomu in business. And the danger is not long in coming: a ferocious humanoid attacks the room where the two heroes were staying, and Endeavor is preparing for battle.

The time has come to show the world that even the flaming paladin has arrived, ready to defend the weakest and welcome the legacy of his former rival.

A few remarks at the end: in these last episodes the narration of My Hero Academia 4 does not follow particularly complex schemes: we are in a transitory phase of the story, which we could not actually define as a "narrative arc". It is an interlude that, far from Deku and his friends, interestingly develops the universe created by Kohei Horikoshi, showing us that there is much more than the adolescent atmospheres of the Yuei high school. The redemption arc of Endeavor, in this sense, will allow us to further explore Japan seen from the perspective of adult heroes, and especially by those who miss Allmight. This week's episode proved to be good also from a technical point of view, with mostly accurate and precise drawings. It will be the next, however, to give us the real show.