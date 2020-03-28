My Hero Academia 4×24 reveals what Eri's fate will be

Share it:

The entire season 4 of My Hero Academia can be said to have revolved around a particular character: little Eri. For years, the girl was the subject of Overhaul's fury and lust, and then passed as the target to be saved by the heroes, including Deku. At the Cultural Festival, the protagonists absolutely wanted to snatch a smile from her.

And now that all this has ended, what will become of Eri? Episode 24 of My Hero Academia season 4 seems to have the answer. After the end of the Cultural Festival, where she was the focus of Deku and Mirio's attention, Eraserhead communicated to everyone that Eri will stay at the Yuei under the care of the staff there.

The girl has no relative able to take care of her and, because of her power and the events she has been in the past few years, she cannot remain in the orphanage. Staying at the Japanese high school, however, it can be kept under control and treated properly. Its power could therefore become useful in helping Mirio Togata to recover his quirk, staying nearby, or in case of needs similar to those that allowed Deku to use the One for All at 100% of the strength.