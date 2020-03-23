My Hero Academia 4×23: the 1-A musical performance is available on YouTube

Share it:

In the last episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia the musical performance of our heroes was finally staged. The song sung by our parents, entitled "Hero Too" is available on YouTube.

The song was performed by Yuki Hayashi and was written by Ayapeta. In the video, which you can see in the news, we witness the fantastic performance of the 1-A boys who improvised musicians and dancers for the occasion. Part Bakugo with the drums, creating an explosion, then the various strings of Kaminari's guitar and finally the voice of Jiro who filled the air with his melody. During the performance we also see fashback extracts of the character and we learn that the girl's parents are musicians. In the video there are also some touching moments like the rescue of the little girl You was, present at the exhibition of ours. On that occasion Mirio Togata lost his powers, but did not give up on saving the girl from Overhaul's clutches.

What do you think of this performance? Did it move you? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, the preview of the next episode of My Hero Academia is already available, as every week, in which we are provided with the updated ranking of the best Heroes of Japan. Rank that our Deku dreams of one day.