The 4×21 episode of My Hero Academia aired yesterday gave us an in-depth look at the quirk of Gentle Criminal, the gentleman thief who aspires to become famous thanks to his exploits filmed and sent on video.

The criminal's quirk is very versatile both in the attack phase and in the defense phase, in fact it gives a Gentle Criminal the ability to make anything you touch extremely elastic. Called his quirk Elasticity, the thief even manages to make the air around him elastic which he uses as a barrier to defend himself from Deku's initial attack, bouncing him back several meters, and also to move in the air or speed his movements to launch unpredictable air attacks. In short, despite the funny and pompous air, Gentle Criminal seems to be a tough nut to crack, also because it exploits its power very well, so as to corner our Midoriya on more than one occasion. Will our hero be able to stop him or will Gentle set foot in the Yuei by canceling the Festival? We will know in the next episode My Hero Academia which showed itself in a small preview.

In the meantime, the other students are working on the success of the Cultural Festival show. Not only the students of the 1-A, but also the students of the 1-B of the Yuei are doing their own thing with a theater show that mixes various famous films.