Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We are slowly approaching the end of the fourth season and finally My Hero Academia 4 get serious again. The latest episodes, albeit very pleasant in the guise of pure and innocent divertissementhave obviously lacked substance, proceeding with very small steps towards the development of this mini narrative arc: the cultural festival. With the episode 21 of My Hero Academia 4 we saw instead an interesting narrative and a technical sector that seems to have returned to the important levels of the past. Let's see what happened.

An obstacle for the festival

The cultural festival has started. Class 1-A is ready for the big event: the celebrations begin at 10:00 on the dot, but Deku and his friends must start rehearsals and preparation from 9:00. But there is a small problem: Midoriya is divided between the corps de ballet and the scenography, his task is to use his Quirk to govern the rope with which Aoyama will hover in the sky. The rope, however, was ruined too much to be used again, so the protagonist makes a decision: the next day, after his daily training at dawn, he will go to the only market in the area that opens at 8:00 in point and will run to buy the missing rope, so as to return to school within thirty minutes and begin preparations for the concert on time. Unfortunately, however, the danger is around the corner.

Izuku meets Gentle Criminal and La Brava on its path, suitably masked. However, it is the passion for tea that betrays the villain: Deku sees them come out of a tea room and hears them chatter about a particular brand that he had discussed with his classmates the night before.

The young hero recognizes Gentle's voice because, just in the previous hours, he had stumbled upon one of the viral videos of the swindler. Midoriya immediately understands that something is wrong, and in fact senses that Gentle is headed for the Yuei. He intends to sneak in to film everything and post his exploits online. But the institute, in the process of starting the cultural festival, would risk returning to a state of emergency if an intruder showed up at the gates, effectively sanctioning the closure of the event.

Deku cannot allow all this: he owes it to his friends, who have been working for days to participate in the festival, but he owes it above all to little Eri, to whom he promised to give a day of leisure and happiness after the mistakes he experienced at the hands of Overhaul. His school, his friends and his companions need to live a day of normalcy, light-heartedness, youth, far from the threats that have plagued society for months now. And so Deku has no more doubts: launches in pursuit of Gentle Criminal, engaging in a furious duel but careful not to disturb the public peace too much.

A clash of wills



The clash is not easy: Gentle has a Quirk that allows him to make any element of the material elastic, including air. Midoriya therefore finds himself at the mercy of a series of energy fields in which his own blows – although conveyed by a new and more precise type of glove built by Hatsume – come back to haunt him.

His opponent shows his perfidy when he drops a beam onto a passerby, a gesture that Izuku cannot absolutely ignore. Offering us a second half of episode with a strong emotional charge, My Hero Academia 4×21 knew how to move us in the final stages: the great efforts made by MIdoriya to save the passerby and at the same time prevent Gentle Criminal from heading towards large aerial strides towards the hill on which the Yuei stands represent the highest moment of the episode, supported overall by a series of excellent musical arrangements and above all by a rather valuable technical sector. In these weeks we have repeatedly reiterated how – especially in the first half of Season 4 – the drawings and animations of the anime were not at the level of the previous seasons. The episode of March 7 raised the quality bar, and we hope to continue to keep it high until the last episode of My Hero Academia 4.