It was a long journey that of My Hero Academia season 4, which started in October 2019. We witnessed a first episode of filler which then flowed into the long-lived arch of Overhaul, we could see the efforts of Todoroki and Bakugo while trying to conquer the hearts of children to take another step towards the world of professional heroes.

Now instead, in this final phase, My Hero Academia 4 season focuses on the Cultural Festival, event of the Yuei counterpart of the famous Sports Festival that held the bench in season 2. The boys of 1-A are preparing their best for the show, but there are always those who try to put a spoke in the wheels. In fact, while Deku trains in the dance to try to raise Eri's morale, Gentle Criminal weaves in the shadows.

The two characters in question meet in My Hero Academia 4×21, entitled "Deku against Gentle Criminal"and which has recently made its appearance on VVVVID. The episode subtitled in Italian is available on the platform from 20:00 and we will finally see another battle involving the protagonist.

My Hero Academia has reached its fourth season. The universe born from the pen of Kohei Horikoshi has been on the air since 2016 and has adapted almost all the first 20 volumes of the homonymous manga.