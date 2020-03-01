Share it:

The fourth season of My Hero Academia it is proceeding at full speed, like the preparations of our budding young heroes for the Cultural Festival. In the last episode we witness the training of Midoriya and All Might reveals a particular curiosity.

In an attempt to master his Quirk One For All, Midoriya is training under the supervision of his mentor and ex-hero # 1, All Might. Our protagonist, however, encounters difficulties in training, obtaining a hemorrhage on the fingers of the hand he is training in order to use attacks at a distance, given that precisely this type of attacks has failed him Overhaul in an attempt to save little Eri. Here comes the brilliant student Mei Hatsume who seems to be working on special gloves at Izuku's request to be able to use them in his hero activities. All Might, at this point, reveals that he too used tools for his fight against crime (in the image we see him wearing golden armor) but then, due to the fact that he adopts a fighting style close, he ended up finding the support (which probably fell apart).

All Might therefore approves of the help the young Midoriya seeks, but urges him not to rely too much on technology. What do you think about it? Would you accept the All Might advice? Let us know in the comments. In anticipation of the next episode we will see the thief in action Gentle Criminal and the new fan idol, his little assistant La Brava.