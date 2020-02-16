Share it:

Yuei works hard for its events. The Sports Festival which occupied the first part of the second season of My Hero Academia it was exceptional, complete with battles in an arena with thousands of spectators and broadcast everywhere. Now it's the turn in My Hero Academia season 4 of the Cultural Festival.

The narrative arc of the Cultural Festival started in episode 18 of My Hero Academia, published tonight on VVVVID. The boys of 1-A must decide their performance, also thinking about how not to stand out too much to give the other sections a moment of notoriety that on other occasions they might not have. In addition, since Eri is also there, Deku is determined to prepare a memorable show that can lift the girl's morale.

And part of this we'll see in My Hero Academia 4×19, entitled "The organization of the Cultural Festival is the funniest part" and which will be available on VVVVID Saturday 22 February at the usual evening hours. As you can see from the preview video above, the boys continue to prepare for the Cultural Festival, but in parallel with them also the two new enemies Gentle Criminal and La Brava are organizing some nefarious act that could inevitably create problems for Yuei and her students.