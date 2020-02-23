Share it:

They slowly bring us closer to season finale of My Hero Academia 4. A journey that takes us through the narrative arc of the Yuei high school cultural festival, whose preparations are shown to us in episode 19, available in simulcast on VVVVID from the evening of February 22, in the original language with Italian subtitles thanks to the collaboration between the streaming platform and Dynit. Let's go then to the discovery of the new episode, a bit lackluster on the profile of rhythm and narration but pleasant for the contents it offers.

The band takes shape



My Hero Academia 4×19 opens with Gentle Criminal and La Brava, the two gangsters presented in past episodes that commit wrongdoings for the simple taste of posting their own businesses on You Tube. In his brief appearance Gentle reflects on the criminals present in Japanese society, on the Villains and on the role they occupy in the media sphere, reflecting on the idea that his figure is still too little respected due to the minor blows of which he becomes the protagonist. The scene soon returns to the students of class 1-A of Yuei high school: Deku and his friends must as soon as possible start preparations for the cultural festival. It had been decided that the artistic direction of their performance would be entrusted to Kyoka Jiro, and that the performance will consist of a concert complete with a corps de ballet. Much of the episode is therefore dedicated to the assignment of roles: to everyone's surprise, Bakugo proves to be an ace on drums, and albeit with distorted motivations Midoriya's explosive rival agrees to be part of the performance. Yaoyorozu will instead play the piano, while Kirishima and Tokoyami will support Jiro with bass and guitar. The girl passionate about rock music will instead be not only the main guitarist, but also the voice, since Jiro has shown his incredible singing ability.

Each role is therefore well delineated and the students of the 1-A are divided into three groups: those in charge of the scenography, the musicians and the corps de ballet. In short, everything seems ready: on the other hand, the title of the episode teaches it, namely that the best thing about the festival is the preparations.

My Hero Academia proves it with an extremely light and funny episode in the first part, continuing in a more slice of life direction as in the previous episodes.

One for All: 20%

The second half of episode 19 of My Hero Academia 4 is instead dedicated entirely to Midoriya and Allmight: the protagonist turns to his mentor to update him on the latest news related to the functioning of his One for All.

The former Peace Symbol decides to dedicate it to his young pupil a special training session. Allmight then summarizes the main phases that Deku has faced to master his Quirk, specifying that the time has come to combine everything he has learned to freely use 20% of the One for All in Full Cowl mode. And while optimism about the mastery of his complex Uniqueness pervades our hero, Milio with the little Eri, willing to reintegrate into the world, present themselves at the gates of the Yuei. Behind the scenes, however, Gentle Criminal and La Brava plan the next, dangerous blow to hit the social …