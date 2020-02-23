Share it:

My Hero Academia is about to tell the final stages of this fourth season. The target is in fact set at the end of March, with therefore little more than a month remaining for the transmission of the anime. Part of these last episodes will narrate the deeds of the new villain that will afflict the lives of Midoriya and companions, or the youtuber Gentle Criminal.

VVVVID has recently entered the episode 4×19 of My Hero Academia, entitled "Getting ready for the school festival is the funniest part!". The protagonists do not yet know that there is a new threat on the horizon, that of Gentle Criminal. The villain that streams his misdeeds has already been noticed by the police and makes use of the collaboration of the little girl Love Lover, skilled with computers.

Meanwhile, 1-A has decided what to bring to the cultural festival: a concert enriched with a choreography. Once the roles between those who will play and sing and those who dance or perform other stunts using the various quirks, the class begins to train. But the event could still be at risk since, at the first hint of danger by professionals, everything will be canceled. IS Gentle Criminal could put a spoke in the wheels precisely in this sense.