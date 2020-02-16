Share it:

The fourth season of My Hero Academia unfortunately, it is approaching its conclusion with this new narrative arc dedicated to the Yuei Cultural Festival. There is however room for two new villains introduced in the last episode.

The two new villains who will wreak havoc in the life of young Midoriya call themselves Gentle Criminal and La Brava. The former seems a distinguished masked thief with refined and high-ranking ways, while the latter is a young girl his assistant. There has also recently been a small controversy over the name of La Brava. Both of them seem to have obsessions of protagonism, given that they film their businesses, making them public just as if they were two crime Youtubers. Another characteristic feature of the couple and which appear to be dotted with a strong humorous vein, in fact we see Gentle pouring tea first on her accomplice on the roof of a building, and then letting it end up in the eyes ending up scalded.

Despite the awkwardness, however, the two could hide a few tricks up their sleeves and constitute a credible threat to the success of the Cultural Festival which is so much committing our heroes for a good success that and want so much entertainment after the terrible clash with Overhaul of the last episodes . In closing the news, we leave you with this Mineta female cosplay.