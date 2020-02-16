Share it:

Autumn is approaching at Yuei High School. The first colds bring with it a breath of fresh air: the cultural festival, a fun event attended by all the students of the first year of the institute. Our heroes, in episode 18 of My Hero Academia 4 – available in simulcast on VVVVID from the evening of February 15 – they are faced with a new test: how can they contribute to the festival? On the other hand, a new threat moves the threads from behind the scenes: let's discover the new episode of the anime BONES study.

The dilemma of the festival



Repair exams filed for temporary license, supported by Bakugo and Todoroki, class 1-A is back in full force and is ready to resume lessons. Professor Aizawa announces to his students that in a few days the cultural festival will take place, a celebration that contrasts with the sports festival and in which the Yuei students are called to perform in a performance of their choice on stage, all full of fun.

Deku and his companions must therefore choose the type of performance: during the class assembly the strangest and inappropriate proposals emerge, and at first the schoolchildren does not come to a conclusion. Enlightenment comes a few hours later: the boys recognize in Kyoka Jiro, passionate about music, the best guide to lead class 1-A during the cultural festival. The girl, initially reluctant because convinced that her hobby is not very fun compared to the potential of a Quirk, finally accepts the proposal of her companions, who decree what will be the performance that they will support on stage: a concert!

The cultural festival, for Midoriya and Milio, will be an opportunity to rehabilitate little Eri and finally give her a smile: although the girl has recovered from the conditions in which she was following the battle against Overhaul, she is still in an unstable psychological state , and despite having freed herself from her tormentor, she is unable in any way to assume the carefree behavior of a normal child. Izuku and Toogata then ask Eraserhead for involve Eri in the cultural festival, hoping that their new friend will finally be distracted and forget the horrors she suffered during her imprisonment at the Eight Precepts of Death.

Gentle Criminal

Episode 18 of My Hero Academia 4 stages, for the most part, a light and easy-going tale, which evokes the atmosphere slice of life of the very first episodes of the anime inspired by the manga of Horikoshi. It is obviously the calm before the storm: the narrative arc of the cultural festival, although rather short, introduces a new antagonist for My Hero Academia 4, which makes its debut in the last minutes of the 4×18, bringing us, moreover, in the most interesting sequence of the approximately 23 minutes of screen time: the police observe a video posted online where a criminal filmed himself during a robbery.

It's called Gentle Criminal and has the appearance of a dandy: his Uniqueness is not yet clear, but his character is devoted entirely to the show. Gentle cares more than the crime itself about its popularity, and that's why he puts his most important hits on You Tube even if he often does not complete his criminal action.

Gentle Criminal is joined by La Brava, a mysterious girl who seems to support him during his eclectic shots. Between cultural festival and youtuber criminalsIn short, My Hero Academia shows once again that it knows how to read current events quite well: through the characters of Gentle and La Brava, history will be able to deal with various highly contemporary themes, but we do not anticipate anything to those who have not read the manga and does not know the outcome of this saga.