In the last episode of My Hero Academia, surely one of the strangest, we have seen numerous new quirks in action and, finally, also that of the beautiful student of Shiketsu High School. Let's talk about Camie Utsushimi, a character who already has fans' hearts kidnapped.

The episode picks up where it left off last week, that is with Todoroki, Bakugo, Camie and Yoarashi struggling with elementary school children with quirks in the test to regain the temporary license of Heroes. After a series of hilarious failures (including Bakugo's plan, which wanted to inflict corporal punishment on children), our aspiring heroes manage to interact positively with the kids, showing their skills. Just at this juncture Camie shows us her called quirk Glamor which consists in creating illusions through a substance similar to a smoke that the girl emits from the mouth. The quirk, in the episode, is considered very strong and therefore subject to limitations in use. What do you think of Camie's quirk? You like it? Let us know in the comments.

We have also already seen that a new obstacle is about to come before us, in anticipation of the next episode of My Hero Academia. As for the manga series, however, the author Kohei Horikoshi it's not a very easy moment because of a ban in China for My Hero Academia linked to a controversy over the name of a character. To close with a smile, take a look at this fan art that shows a JoJo stand for Uraraka.