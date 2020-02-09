Share it:

Episode 17 of My Hero Academia season 4 has recently appeared on VVVVID, an episode that closes a short cycle focused in particular on two characters. Todoroki and Bakugo they were the only ones who remained out of the traineeships with the professionals because of the bad exam of a few months before it resulted in him not obtaining a license.

The two crossed paths with Camie is Yoarashi, also in the same conditions as the duo of Yuei. The task facing the quartet is apparently simple, however after a while it becomes clear that it hides pitfalls due to the character of the children. The brats do not scruple in making fun of the four students, but are then won over by how the boys approach them.

By exploiting their skills, Camie, Bakugo, Todoroki and Yoarashi manage to entertain children, hitting them and involving them in various games. In particular many of the elementary school students start at see Bakugo and Todoroki with different eyes, as you can see in the tweet below. This unpublished look for the two heroes, however, also conquers viewers who have not failed to create different reactions on the various social networks.

One day those children will become powerful and bear the backs of society, and much will perhaps be due to this moment of My Hero Academia.