Peeparatory episodes are those following the defeat of Overhaul in My Hero Academia 4. Waiting to see the next narrative arc, the anime of Studio BONES adapts the chapters in which the story returns to focus on other characters than the protagonist. The episode number 16, available in simulcast with Italian subtitles from the evening of February 1, is entirely dedicated to the boys who must take the repair exam to obtain the provisional license. Between these Bakugo and Todoroki, whose selfish behavior during the first exams led to rejection. To achieve the coveted license, however, they will have to take one last, very difficult test.

Conquer the hearts of the brats



Once in the place where the last effort of the group prepared for the repair exams will be held, Shoto and Katsuki found the boys of the Shiketsu high school. Between these Inasa Yoharashi, who had clashed with young Todoroki precisely because of his deep resentment towards his father Endeavor, and the sensual Camie, who was stunned by Himiko Toga of the Union of Supercattivi, who in turn took on the appearance of the girl to infiltrate the tests for the temporary license. One of the first ideas provided by the 4×16 episode of My Hero Academia are the background related to the disappearance of Camie, a detail that the third season of the anime had not shown us: Camie was passed out for four days, and when she woke up she didn't she remembered how she had managed to lose consciousness, much less knew that someone else had participated in the tests for her, being rejected. Heroes and policemen obviously feel guilty for not recognizing Shigaraki Tomura's hit man right away, who in any case has a tricky Quirk.

The final test, however, is about to begin, and the professional heroes who have come to supervise the event take their places in the stands: there are Present Mic and Allmight for the Yuei, but Endeavor is also present , come to personally witness the exploits of his son, with whom he tries (albeit roughly) to rebuild a relationship. But there is also another reason why the newly elected superhero number one made his appearance: Todoroki senior, worn out by the weight of the legacy of the Symbol of Peace, now retired, wants to speak with Allmight. But in the meantime the test begins and our kids are surprised when, following the presentations of Gang Orca, the individuals who will act as obstacles to pass the exam make their way … a class of pestiferous and uncontrollable kids.

The secret to tame children



The small but energetic schoolchild begins to sow panic under the amazed gaze of the graduates, who do not know how to approach the brats to bring them back to order and pass the test. Bakugo, emotional and short-tempered, lets his passionate character be crushed by the most boastful and contemptuous children, while Todoroki seems not to be able to make his authority prevail over the children, who lack respect by calling him boring and anonymous.

Certainly Inasa does not fare much better, too nervous for the presence of the hated Endeavor to notice that the little ones mock him, hitting him as hard as I can; and obviously also Camie, who initially exploits her dizzying curves to ensnare the weaker boys, is supplanted by some "decidedly precocious" girls, who begin to spite her and gossip about her pointing to her as a girl of easy costumes. After an initial disorientation, however, ours understand what it is the secret to getting the better of the unruly class: respond to fire with fire, identifying the most problematic subjects and showing their spectacular Uniqueness to charm them. But they did not deal with an important element: even the children are in possession of Quirk, often uncontrollable, and they are preparing themselves to battle the candidates for the provisional license …

As the "battle" between teenagers and children unfolds, the discussion between Endeavor and Allmight takes shape in the stands. The fiery hero pours out his fears on his ex-rival, confessing that he is aware that he will never reach the skills and popularity of the former Peace Symbol. Since Toshinori has had to retire, although Shoto's father is putting all of himself into fighting the underworld, the crime rate in Japan has gone up by 3%.

Allmight's answer is simple: Izuku's mentor advises his rival not to act selfishly and not to let loved ones take second place compared to his heroic calling. In short, bringing up the ruined relationship with the late Nighteye, in short, Allmight invites Endeavor to believe more in others and, above all, in those who in turn believe in him, the new Number One Hero.