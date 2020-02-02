Share it:

The first phase of My Hero Academia season 4 it ended after an intense fight against a criminal group, but the planned episodes are still many and will accompany us for several months. Those that are being proposed in this period will link the two main narrative arcs of the season.

After last week's episode 15 of My Hero Academia, we once again receive a in-depth analysis on Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki, two characters completely off the radar in the previous 14 episodes. In fact, the two did not obtain a temporary hero license and are forced to participate in some recovery lessons in order to be able to take the exam again.

The episode of My Hero Academia 4×16 is titled "Conquer the hearts of the brats!" and will conclude this narrative miniarco. Available on VVVVID with Italian subtitles from 20:00, Bakugo and Todoroki will have to collaborate with Camie and Yoarashi to make the children they face more sociable and collaborative.

Definitely a difficult task for personalities like those of Todoroki is Bakugo, one detached and the other annoying. But 1-A members must make it if they want to have hopes of entering the world of professional heroes.