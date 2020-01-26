Share it:

Excluding the first episode filler, the whole transmission of My Hero Academia season 4 he told the arch of Shie Hassaikai, a phase of Kohei Horikoshi's work focused on the battle between professional heroes and Kai Chisaki's group. Having been the first involvement in the real world, Izuku and the others were shocked.

The battles they have had to endure in the last few episodes of My Hero Academia have had repercussions, read under the physical front but serious on the psychological front, in particular for the loss of Sir Nighteye and the disappearance of the Mirio Togata quirk.

The 4×15 episode of My Hero Academia tells about this issue. Available from 20:00 on the streaming platform VVVVID with Italian subtitles, the episode focuses on Izuku, Ochaco, Tsuyu and Kirishima overcoming the latest events. The experience with the internship has ended and they will have to understand how to cope with the vicissitudes of the real world in the future.

Entitled "Quiescent Embers", the episode of My Hero Academia It is based on the chapter of the manga of the same name, or 163 included in tankobon 18. Once the latter episode is complete, however, the time has come to look at the second narrative arc of My Hero Academia season 4, with completely new enemies and situations.