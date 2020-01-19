Share it:

Another narrative arc closes and, never as before, it closes in tears. Why ever, in fact, My Hero Academia he had faced us with a death, or at least with the departure of a weighty person. Although it appeared relatively recently, that is, only at the beginning of Season 4, with an on-screen "life cycle" that lasted just 13 episodes, Sir Nighteye he spit sculpting himself into the hearts of anime fans. A charismatic and fascinating character who, unfortunately, ends his run here in an episode that reserves us a heartbreaking farewell, but also important developments for the future of the series. Available on VVVVID from the evening of January 18, we will investigate together what happened in the 4×14 episode of My Hero Academia.

The end of the war



The episode opens by proposing the most spectacular sequence of the previous episode: the final blow that Deku reserves to Overhaul in that sequence is signed by Yutaka Nakamura, known to fans of the sector for having worked on the first, explosive season of One-Punch Man. And in fact, in the animation that appeared in the 4×13 episode of My Hero Academia, you can see something in the One-Punch style from the artistic point of view. Returning instead to this week's episode, it's obviously time to draw conclusions on the narrative arc that saw the heroes face the Eight Precepts of Death to save little Eri. Midoriya has to deal with Eri's dangerous Quirk, able to rewind people: the girl's powerful Uniqueness seems to have the upper hand on the protagonist's body, while the monstrous creature assembled by Kai Chisaki absorbing his subjects is disintegrated thanks to contact with One for All and the ability of Eri herself.

Izuku is dangerously close to self-destruction, since Eri cannot control the immense power that derives from the horn on his forehead: Aizawa, who in the meantime has been saved by Amajiki and rescued by his student Tsuyu, thinks about canceling the Quirk of the girl with her gaze. Both Eri and Deku are therefore safe, while the police force raid the secret base of Hassaikai, arresting all the yakuza involved in the battle against the heroes led by Nighteye.

But, if in the end all the Heroes (both professionals and students) seem to have suffered no fatal injuries, if not fractures and easily healing injuries, it is the fate of Nighteye himself to be hopelessly marked: transfixed in vital points by the rocks commanded by Overhaul, the ex-assistant of Allmight is now in the balance between life and death. But, before showing us the moment of his heartbreaking farewell to his loved ones, episode 14 of My Hero Academia 4 takes us back to the parts of … Villain!

Shigaraki is moving



Well yes: the Union of Supercattivi continues to plot in the shadows and while the police escort Overhaul's lifeless body, Shigaraki Tomura attacks the military escort along with Dabi and Mr. Compress.

After having easily removed policemen and Heroes to protect the truck on which Overhaul is being held prisoner, the main members of the Union of Supercutives scoffs at the former deputy leader of the Eight Precepts of Death: they take possession of the serum capable of cancel the Quirks of others and, later, Tomura stains itself with a real atrocity, cutting off both arms of Chisaki. In this way, the villain will no longer be able to use his Uniqueness and, with this tremendous awareness, the criminals leave Overhaul suffering and in the throes of the battle flames.

The most heartbreaking farewell



The scene returns to the protagonists, in a university hospital where the heroes of the battle against Hassaikai are healing their wounds. Thanks to Eraserhead, Deku learns that none of his companions are in danger of life. However, Nighteye's condition is critical and LeMillion's mentor is now close to death. Even Allmight has arrived at Sir's bedside, summoned by Bubble Girl to witness the last moments of his former partner's life. The final minutes of episode 14 of My Hero Academia 4 are a concentrate of sadness and emotion: Nighteye confesses to Allmight that he has forgiven him and, in a last act of generosity, sees in the future of Milio Toogata. The young man lost his Quirk due to Overhaul, but despite this his mentor anticipates that he will be able to become a great superhero despite his newborn handicap. Sir Nighteye dies, inviting his loved ones to keep a smile on their lips: the same smile that, according to Allmight, will save the world. The smile that Deku will take on, the only one who managed to bend fate to his will.