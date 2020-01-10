Share it:

One of the most important anime on the air is definitely My Hero Academia. Now in its fourth season, the anime has shown Izuku Midoriya's maturity since he was without quirk in the villain fights. The ongoing narrative arc will make the protagonist even more powerful, and this will happen in part in episode 13.

The inevitable fate of My Hero Academia 4×12 could instead be modifiable, as the protagonist says. Deku launched to the rescue of Eri in the preview of My Hero Academia 4×13 of which the first images were disclosed.

Spytrue on Twitter shared few but significant scenes from the finale of the next episode, which highlight Deku using One for All 100% with Eri on your shoulders. The protagonist, thanks to the girl's quirk, manages to use the full power on the whole body without problems, and this will involve a no holds barred duel with Chisaki.

Just the head of the yakuza can be seen in one of the frames that you can see at the bottom, further transformed. Finally, the last published image sees Deku in the foreground with i blue-green glows of the One for All, with spiky hair on the head and not curly as usual. Who has already seen the photos taken from episode 13 of My Hero Academia believes that it will be one of the best of the season, what do you think? Will he succeed in establishing himself among the sakugas of next week?

