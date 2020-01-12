Share it:

The battle against Overhaul has come to an end after a series of heart-pounding episodes. The latest episodes of My Hero Academia they did not shine particularly from a technical point of view, but we can still count them among the most exciting of the anime series taken from the manga of the master Horikoshi. As every week, now, we can catapult ourselves into our analysis ofepisode 4×13 of the series in simulcast on VVVVID, which every Saturday evening offers us a new appointment with the new season of superheroes made in Japan.

A reassuring hug



Once again the story opens with a small digression into the past. The scene, compared to the ending of the previous episode, takes us a few minutes before that Uraraka, Tsuyu and Ryukyu raided the area where Deku, Nighteye and LeMillion were fighting Kai Chisaki. The three heroines were in fact grappling with the yakuza Rikiya Katsurame, which in turn had greatly increased the power and scope of its Quirk thanks to the drug produced by Hassaikai.

The criminal manages, in fact, to deprive his enemies of strength, but before the duel ends the asphalt collapses under their feet and the whole group finds themselves in the middle of the main battle of this narrative arc. Not before showing us again the members of the Union of Supercattivi – Toga Himiko had taken the form of Izuku to deceive Ochaco – the scene therefore returns to the present. Midoriya prepares to exchange the final blows with the deputy leader of the Eight Precepts of Death, while Eri is now in despair and is suffering for the fate of those who are trying to save her at all costs. From this point of view, the 4×13 episode of My Hero Academia offers a very delicate story, marked by some moments of great pathos: the fulcrum of the whole narrative is the link between Eri and Deku, with the latter who is now determined to tear the girl from the clutches of his tormentor, well aware that fate holds a future in which at the end of the battle, death probably awaits him. Jumping towards Eri, a sweet musical rearrangement of the OST of My Hero Academia accompanies us towards the reunion of the two young people: the girl finally manages to cling to the hero's arms, finding that protection she had long sought but never obtained.

100% Infinity: Plus Ultra !!



in the meantime Overhaul's power grows: the villain continues to absorb his subordinates, gradually losing his reason. The episode then alternates the moments of the present with some flashbacks that clarify the past of Kai Chisaki, both with respect to his relationship with Eri and regarding his relationship with the leader of the Eight Precepts of Death, the elderly yakuza who many years ago welcomed him under his protective wing. Leaving us to learn various background, including the truth about the old man's health, the episode then shows us the cruel experiments that Chisaki had carried out on Eri, including the complete functioning of the uniqueness of the little girl. Through the luminous horn placed on her forehead, the girl is able to literally rewind the existence of a person: the keystone that allowed to understand the secret of her Quirk was when she made her own father vanish into thin air, making him "downgrade" to the point of (literally) deleting it.

By exploiting this power, therefore, Overhaul has managed to channel Eri's Quirk and harness it in the substance that allows to totally cancel the capabilities of others, the same that has deprived the poor Milio Toogata of its Uniqueness. Deku himself has the opportunity to test Eri's power, since the rewind Quirk allows him to heal instantly from the injuries caused by the excessive use of the One for All. And here the protagonist understands: with Eri at his side, that he can constantly regenerate his body, he can finally indulge himself use 100% of its uniqueness, transforming his body and obtaining unparalleled power.

The latest exchanges between Deku and Overhaul give us the most spectacular sequence of this season: the decisive attack of our hero, in fact, stages an excellent animation, playing with the design and the distorted shots to create a decidedly virtuous direction. It is the first, real technical flash of My Hero Academia 4, which on several occasions has so far failed to demonstrate that it can compare with the technique of previous editions. Thanks to the writing and, above all, an international soundtrack of the highest level, the battle against the Eight Precepts of Death ends at its best: now the heads and hearts of the fans go to the next, which will lead us to an epilogue that (for those who have read the manga) will result in many tears.