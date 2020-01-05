Share it:

The arch of the Shie Hassaikai is about to end, completing the first phase of season 4 of My Hero Academia. But before saying goodbye to going back to school, you have to deal with the boss Kai Chisaki, also known as Overhaul. First Mirio and then Deku confronted him, bringing the clash to high levels.

My Hero Academia 4×12 was aired on VVVVid tonight, an episode he saw Mirio in difficulty rescued by Deku, Eraserhead and Sir Nighteye. The clash did not turn in favor of the protagonists and the little Eri, psychologically proven, is returning from the yakuza to prevent other people from getting hurt.

But the interruption of the team that was fighting on the surface seems to have given a further shake to the battle. In the end of episode preview of My Hero Academia let's see the events that will accompany us next week. Deku reacts to Overhaul's flight which is taking the girl with him; the latter, however, is still holding Mirio's red cloak, showing that she still has hope for a better future.

My Hero Academia 4×13 is titled "The infinite 100%" and suggests that Deku will fight at his best with Chisaki. Will Nighteye's fate follow up?