The first images of episode 13 of My Hero Academia 4 immediately alarmed viewers of the animated adaptation of the manga by Kohei Horikoshi. In a riot of animations bordering on the extraordinary, the clash between Overhaul and Deku is tinged with an unparalleled epicness.

Ironically, as if to mock the criticism of the last episode of My Hero Academia, regarding the quality of the animations during the clash between Mirio and Overhaul, Studio Bones it comes out with one of the most exciting and crazy episodes of the entire franchise. Thanks to Eri's Quirk, in fact, Midoriya managed to reach the One for All at maximum power, unleashing a scary potential to say the least.

The clash between our Hero and the fearsome villain, therefore, will star in the new episode, to which the fight was entrusted to one of the most loved and talented animators in the world: Yutaka Nakamura. The clip in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, reminded some of the "training" between Saitama and Genos, during the serialization of the first season.

In any case, the enthusiasm deriving from the episode delighted the fans, grateful to the study for having adapted in sparkling tones one of the most epic moments in the entire manga. And you, on the other hand, enjoyed this scene, what do you think? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having retrieved our Review of episode 12 of My Hero Academia.