My Hero Academia 4×13 is available on VVVVid, it is the most awaited episode

January 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The climax of the Shie Hassaikai narrative arc has arrived. Izuku has fought alongside his teammates week after week, using all the techniques learned in these months. But the strength of the Yakuza group leader, Kai Chisaki, seems to go beyond the individual and joint efforts of the protagonists of My Hero Academia.

After a grueling fight, Mirio Togata was defeated in My Hero Academia 4×11, while Sir Nighteye, also seriously injured, arrived to his rescue and Izuku Midoriya. Just the protagonist of Kohei Horikoshi's work has started to carry the full weight of the battle on his shoulders and this is about to undergo a fundamental turning point in episode 13 of this evening.

In My Hero Academia 4×13 which is titled "The infinite 100%" we will see Deku reach for the third time little Eri, the little girl whose quirk involuntarily helped the group of criminals. But this same power will be the key for Deku to unlock the full strength of the One for All, generating a bout that has already been acclaimed worldwide. The episode of My Hero Academia is trending on Twitter and now fans will be able to enjoy, thanks to VVVVid, the twenty minutes of this week's episode with Italian subtitles.

