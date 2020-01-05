Share it:

LeMillion sacrificed himself to protect Eri. He hasn't lost his life, but perhaps something worse: his Uniqueness. Which for a hero on the launch pad is like canceling one's existence. The 4×11 episode of My Hero Academia, one of the most dramatic and intense ever, however, had convinced us little on the technical side. The twelfth episode, available on VVVVID in simulcast from the evening of January 4, 2020, instead raised the bar of the visual compartment of the Studio BONES anime a bit. We are not yet at the levels of the previous seasons (it is clear that the animation staff is affected by the work on the film Heroes Rising), but the level has at least returned satisfactory: indeed, from the design point of view this episode has given us some close-ups of great impact. And the usual, now usual, dramaturgy that the current narrative arc now seems destined to amplify more and more.

Deku is coming

The scene after the end credits of My Hero Academia 4×11 had left us with Deku who, after breaking through a wall, enters the battlefield by standing in the way between Milio and Overhaul. By now in the grip of an uncontrollable homicidal desire, Kai Chisaki was ready to give the coup de grace to Toogata, deprived of his Quirk and hit in the abdomen by the concrete spikes generated by the power of his enemy (who can destroy and reshape the matter to his liking, it is right to remember it). Before jumping headlong into the final fight, however, the anime takes a few minutes backward, showing us how the Izuku group managed to finally reach the area where LeMillion was fighting. Leaving a wounded man behind Lock Rock, who gave his best to stop Irinaka from Hassaikai, Deku promised the hero that he would complete the mission and, flanked by Eraserhead is Nighteye, burst in front of the vice-leader of the Eight Precepts of Death. After a couple of shots, however, Midoriya is called to defend Toogata and Eri while his two mentors take care of the enemies: Aizawa, however, is captured by Chronostasis, who can use his Quirk to slow the opponent's movements for the time marked by the hands that he throws himself. He remains the former Allmight assistant to face Overhaul: a real one duel with fate since, as we will discover, Nighteye's foresight has revealed to man that there is no way out of that battle.

Nighteye's choice



But the great training stories teach us that fate can be fought, sometimes defeating him. Nighteye, one who has always had a relationship based on fear with destiny, understood it only after having known and fought alongside Deku.

A young man who destiny bent him to his liking, realizing his dream of becoming a hero while not possessing any Uniqueness, with a determination that convinced Allmight to designate him as his successor. Destiny has it that the heroes in charge of rescuing Eri were killed by Overhaul in the assault on the base of the Eight Precepts.

Destiny always wanted that the keystone for the success of the operation was the sacrifice of Nighteye: and while Eri, determined not to run away from her tormentor, she chooses to go back and stay alongside her saviors, Midoriya and Toogata they helplessly witness the defeat of Nighteye, who seems mortally pierced by the spikes created by Chisaki.

The showdown is near: wounded in turn, but furious, Izuku is ready to exchange the final blows with Overhaul: will he be able to save Eri and not let anyone die anymore?