My Hero Academia 4×12: continue the hero's counterattack on VVVVid

January 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
The current phase of My Hero Academia season 4 he is telling the story of the Shie Hassaikai story arc. The evil organization brought up by Kai Chisaki aims to shake the company by canceling all the quirks, achieving this goal by synthesizing the skills of little Eri. Lemillion did not allow such perfidy, however.

Fighting strenuously, the young hero of the Yuei academy stood up to the leader of the Yakuza group until he was hit by one of the bullets that cancel the quirk. Despite that, episode 11 of My Hero Academia season 4 saw Mirio Togata to stand up to enemies with a feat and pride worthy of a hero of the highest level.

The high schooler however had to give way because of the many blows he suffered, but the protagonist Izuku Midoriya is about to help. My Hero Academia 4×12 is available on VVVVid, entitled "An invisible hope", from 20:00 with Italian subtitles. This time it will be the turn of Deku, Eraserhead and Sir Nighteye to face the dangerous remaining enemies of the Shie Hassaikai.

The current arc of My Hero Academia he is also showing himself with fantastic key visuals that immortalize Deku with One for All, little Eri and the enemy Overhaul.

