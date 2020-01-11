My Hero Academia 4: the new episode is already in trends all over the world

Share it:

It took the explosion of the One for All to grab the extraordinary success achieved in just a few hours since the debut of the 13th episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia. The episode, in fact, has gone around the world and everyone is talking about it with renewed enthusiasm.

Deku has reached the limit to face the formidable Overhaul, although this was only possible thanks to the support andhelp of little Eri. The result of the efforts of Studio Bones a sparkling episode of quality animation falls, also thanks to the contribution of the talented Yutaka Nakamura.

One of the most awaited scenes by the readers of the manga, therefore, has been adapted very well, giving an aura of epicity to the fight with the antagonist of the current saga. Thanks to this transposition, the web has fully exploded towards the episode, making hashtags reach "heroaca" is "deku exceeds the limit"the top of the trends, with thousands and thousands of users who are sharing the 13th episode en masse. In the evening, it will also be up to Italy to savor the legendary episode, when it will debut at 20:00 o'clock on VVVVID.

We also remind you that tomorrow you can read our impressions about it with an in-depth article, therefore we recommend you to recover our review of episode 12 of My Hero Academia 4. And you, however, expected such a level of popularity for the episode? The space dedicated to comments is at your disposal.