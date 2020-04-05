My Hero Academia 4: the final review of the fourth season on VVVVID

Share it:

We have come to the end of a complex path for the soul of My Hero Academia. There is no doubt that the narrative construct of the adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi's manga is slowly acquiring a certain degree of maturity, due to the structure of his own worldbuilding and the evolution of the characters. But, paradoxically, we have the feeling that the animated series – now in its fourth season – has taken some slight steps back on the level of transposition.

We can say now that the transmission of the anime ended with episode 25, after several months of simulcast on VVVVID thanks to the texts translated in collaboration with Dynit: a journey that, right in the queue, has managed to recover on the technical level, packaging a truly spectacular end of the season and in line with the standards of the franchise created by Studio BONES. Overall, however, we believe that the entertainment staff has done much better in the past.

The redemption of Endeavor: the new n. 1 has arrived

The season finale of My Hero Academia 4 gave us a really exciting and well-directed episode. Under the gaze of an entire apprehensive country, Endeavor is Hawks they face the threatening Nomu that emerged in the Kyushu district. As the winged hero tries to save the citizens from the rubble of the building hit by the creature, the flaming paladin charges his head down against the monster using his powerful attack. Prominence Burn. The Nomu, however, is able to regenerate and does not take too long to put the new 'Number One Hero' in difficulty. With a well-aimed attack, the enemy manages to mortally wound Enji Torodoki, hitting him in the face and causing him to lose one eye. Now exhausted, Endeavor seems close to death and the whole population – fomented by the news on TV of the press – panics: is the Kamino accident about to repeat itself? Will Japan lose its Peace Symbol again a few months after Allmight's withdrawal?

The answer is no: by using physical pain to stay conscious, Shoto's father uses the heat of his Quirk as a driving force to chase the Nomu, hovering in the sky and ready to exterminate the people of Tokyo while Hawks faces some of his clones. With the help of Brave Bird, the Quirk of the young hero in second position, the heir of Allmight creates two gigantic flaming wings with which he hovers in flight dragging the Nomu at high altitude.

There, in the clouds, to the mighty scream of a "Plus Ultra"At full lungs, the hero's Prominence Burn can explode in all its power, incinerating the enemy and then dropping Endeavor to the ground. Enji, however, falls to his feet, with his fist raised. He won, showing the world of to be able to walk on the path traced by Allmight. A path that, one day, Midoriya Izuku, his son Shoto and the new generation of heroes will travel with equal pride.

A swinging season

And now let's come to the conclusions of a season that we consider very complicated. On the plot level, we believe the latest block of episodes has delivered to anime fans one of the best narrative arches of the original work.

In particular the first half of the season, with the saga dedicated to battle against the Eight Precepts of Death, has fielded issues of absolute value: the fight against the mafia, the contradictions of a society, the abuse of minors. The same Overhaulon the other hand, it has proved to be a fascinating villain, a little similar to Shigaraki in terms of powers and ambitions, but more complex, tormented. However, and it is a fault that we primarily attribute to the narrative construct of the original manga, in all the warp that revolves around the figure of Kai Chisaki, his mysterious mentor and Eri herself, a little background is missing. Insights that only come in the last part of the final fight and of which we would have liked perhaps a greater depth.

It is a problem that also involves many beloved actors: i Big Three had already appeared at the end of Season 3 of My Hero Academia, and in particular the energetic Mirio Togata he had demonstrated his incredible abilities and charisma. Both LeMillion and her two inseparable companions, the shapely one Nejire Hadou and the shy Tamaki Amajikiperhaps do not receive the right introspective space. In general, the big Three, and in particular the two guys in the trio, are given few but significant flashes useful to understand their painful past and the reasons for their goals.

Different the speech of Sir Nighteye, owner of the agency where Deku carries out his internship and former assistant of Allmight during the first years of activity of the Symbol of Peace. In a few chapters / episodes, the authors of the work outline a peculiar and fascinating character, in whose figure the delicate relationship between heroes and destiny converges: its epilogue, in the final midseason of My Hero Academia 4, gives one of the most touching moments of the whole series.

In general we can say that the two macro-arches of the fourth season manage to give space, equally, to the historical characters and the new supporting actors. The Overhaul saga puts the spotlight above all Eijiro Kirishima and his past, while the arch of the cultural festival returns to give us those nice flashes of slice of life typical of the work and a brief study on Kyoka Jiro. At the end, the final parenthesis dedicated to the new Pro Hero ranking, useful for outlining the new status quo of the world of My Hero Academia but above all to give more space to the Endeavor's second youth, called to redeem Allmight's legacy in an explosive and spectacular season finale.

Plus Ultra, but not too much

Just on the spectacular factor we feel like doing more than a few notes to the fourth season of My Hero Academia. The BONES series has always made the artistic sector a great production surplus, qualifying itself as one of the most stylistically valid productions of Japanese animation. In the fourth season, however, the level of detail of the drawings and the quality of the animations highlighted a strongly waning phase for a staff that did not prove to be at its best, without its main talents who made the series fortunes in the past years (we know, in fact, that the Studio's most prestigious brands have worked on other film projects, including My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising).

Unfortunately, compared to previous iterations, My Hero Academia 4 is afflicted by a much more imprecise trait, which in the wider plans shows models even just abounded, while the direction in the action scenes has not completely replicated the best sequences of the last seasons. Unique, but few, flashes arrive in My Hero Academia 4×12, in the final phase of the anime and above all in My Hero Academia 4×25, with a final season supported by the wonders of a computer graphics perfectly optimized with the manual trait.